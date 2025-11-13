World War II Veteran celebrates 100th birthday with family, friends and beer

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — It’s been a milestone month for one World War II veteran and his family. Not only is he celebrating Veterans Day, but he’s also celebrating his 100th birthday.

Some people call 100-year-old Fred Wells “dad,” some call him “grandpa,” some call him “great, great grandpa,” but at American House Senior Living community in Zephyrhills, he’s known as the O.G.

This month, they threw him a party to celebrate Veterans Day and his birthday.

“I think it should last forever; we shouldn’t have to stop today,” said Wells.

Over the past century, Wells has had his fair share of milestones. Born in Indianapolis in 1925, he joined the U.S. Navy when he was 18 years old and went on to serve in World War II.

“I think we were at every island there is in the Pacific Ocean,” said Wells. “It was two years, 20 days, and five hours,” said Wells about his length of service, but who’s counting?

Following the military, Fred started a family and eventually moved to Tampa Bay to pursue a career in real estate, where the family just kept on growing.

“I don’t know how to describe them; there is just a bunch of them," said Wells, scanning the room at all the relatives who attended the party.

When you add it all up, he’s responsible for three kids, five grandkids, 12 great-grandkids, and two great, great-grandkids.

“That’s a lot of numbers in there,” said Wells when he heard the math.

Many of these family members couldn’t pass up a chance to have a birthday beer with the O.G. They even all wore the same shirt that read, “100 years and 100,000 beers.”

“Probably more than that,” said Wells, who loves beer.

Fred’s birthday isn’t the only reason to celebrate 100. The Rockettes also turn 100 this year. Fred’s middle child, Lois, was a member of the legendary dance group.

“I arrived at the audition and they told me, because I had provided my shoe size, that my feet were too large and they didn’t have shoes in the costume gallery to fit my feet. And that you probably won’t need to audition,” said daughter Lois Ann Alston.

However, Lois took after her father, too determined to give up. Fred couldn’t be prouder and admits The Rockettes may have aged better than him.

“They get their kicks 300 times a day,” said Wells, who admitted he only gets his kicks about once a year.

Fred isn’t just the voice of his family; he’s the voice of the senior community.

“Have a good time and drink beer,” said Wells, encouraging all his fellow seniors out there.



