New Port Richey fundraiser marks 10 years of bringing Christmas joy to children in need

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The holiday season is arriving early in downtown New Port Richey as a local group celebrates a decade of helping children in need.

Nearly 20 years ago, Tara Fielding’s family faced difficult times when her husband was laid off.

“I was in that position where I could not afford Christmas for my kids. So, I was actually one of those parents who had to have her kids sponsored for Christmas,” Fielding said.

Now, Fielding is an owner at SteamWorks Pub in New Port Richey and marking ten years of giving back to other families in Pasco County. She and her best friend, Nikki Frenette, started “An Enchanted Christmas.” The event raises money to ensure every child has something special for the holiday season.

“It helps out. Every little bit helps out so we are grateful for that,” said Adriacely Alonso, whose children have received gifts through the program. Alonso now works with Head Start, an early education program for low-income families.

“Some families are homeless and live in shelters as well so they might not see as many things as they would like to during Christmastime. So it’s grateful that they have this opportunity,” Alonso said.

Frenette, who works as a mental health coordinator with Head Start, said she compiles a list of families in need each year.

“Our families are challenging families and have the least in our community. So as an ex-Head Start parent, it’s very important to me that we take care of them,” Frenette said.

An Enchanted Christmas has grown significantly since it began a decade ago. The first year raised about $2,000. Now, the event brings in closer to $12,000 in a single night.

“It turns into quite the little party. It’s a lot of fun and people really enjoy it,” Fielding said.

During the fundraiser, Fielding works behind the bar at SteamWorks and donates all of her tips to the cause.

New this year, the event is teaming up with Marjorie’s Hope Outfitters, a local nonprofit that supports families in need throughout Pasco County. Together, they plan to reach hundreds of families this holiday season.

Fielding and Frenette have also launched a nonprofit called Enchanted to Help, which will host additional events year-round to support local children and families.

More information about An Enchanted Christmas and ways to contribute can be found here.



