First-degree murder charge for woman accused of pouring acid on man: New Port Richey police

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — New Port Richey police have elevated charges for a woman accused of pouring acid on a man after he succumbed to his injuries.
Police said 50-year-old Chuanying He intentionally poured acid on the man while he was in bed at a residence in the 4500 block of Slippery Rock Road on Thursday evening.
According to police reporting, the man suffered severe chemical burns and required immediate emergency medical services. At the time of his hospitalization, the man was listed in critical condition.
Chuanying He was booked at Pasco Corrections, according to New Port Richey police.
She faces first-degree murder and aggravated battery charges.
The investigation is ongoing, according to police
