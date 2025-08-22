Woman arrested for pouring acid on man while he was in bed: New Port Richey police

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — New Port Richey Police Department (NPRPD) arrested a woman accused of intentionally pouring acid on a man while he was in bed on Thursday evening.

NPRPD said officers arrived at the scene on Slippery Rock Road around 5 p.m. when they found the victim inside the home with severe chemical burns.

He was transported by Bayflight to Tampa General Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police said during an investigation, they identified the suspect as 50-year-old Chuanying He. After the attack, she barricaded the bedroom door and called 911 to report what happened. They added evidence gathered during the investigation indicated the act was premeditated.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Police said this is still an ongoing investigation.