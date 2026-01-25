From combat to canopy: Paraplegic veteran injured in Afghanistan finds healing in the sky

"Do not allow yourself to be afraid."

Soaring through the sky, Army veteran Alex Dillman is proving that nothing, not even paralysis, can keep him grounded.

Dillman, a Bradenton-area resident and former infantry soldier, was injured in 2011 during his second deployment in Afghanistan when an IED exploded under the vehicle he was riding in.

The blast killed his friend, Sgt. Christopher Gould, and left Dillman paralyzed from the chest down.

"That night, very bad weather conditions. Visibility was poor. I sustained severe injuries. And we also had a driver and gunner who sustained pretty severe injuries. But that was ultimately my life-changing event. And, after that, I woke up at Walter Reed," Dillman said.

His recovery involved more than a year of inpatient care at Walter Reed, supported by his wife, whom he married in 2008.

"She's definitely a trooper. She's been through a lot."

It wasn't really until after my injury that I really saw my potential and how I could push my body when I was faced with those limitations.

As he started to recover, Dillman remained determined to continue living an adventurous life and began exploring adaptive sports, including scuba diving, hand cycling and marathons. Eventually, he discovered skydiving, which offered both physical challenges and the camaraderie he missed from his military service.

"With the life-changing mobility issues that I was faced with, that closed a lot of doors. And those doors closed, other doors opened. It allowed me to pursue things I wouldn't normally have pursued and to ask for help. And it really helped me grow and evolve because I wasn't one to particularly ask for help initially."

Through months of training and with the help of staff and fellow jumpers at Skydive City in Zephyrhills, Dillman earned his B license, enabling him to participate in more advanced jumps. He credits the drop zone’s openness and encouragement for helping him push past both physical and psychological barriers.

I've never been part of a community that's been so accepting.

Dillman described skydiving as a mix of preparation, adrenaline, and freedom, from checking gear and boarding the plane to the canopy opening and enjoying the view. While the freefall demands focus, the moments under the parachute give him time to appreciate the experience and reflect on how far he has come.

He encourages others facing disabilities or major life changes to set aside ego and seek help, noting that willingness to put in effort often inspires others to contribute to your success. His message: start small, embrace the process, and let each victory build toward your ultimate goal.

For Dillman, every jump is proof that life after injury can be full of possibilities, if you’re willing to take the leap.