Good Morning, Dade City! Tampa Bay 28 takes Community Show to Pasco County

Reporter Sean Daly will be live at 3 locations: Treehouse Mercantile, Dade City Brew House, the Book Shack
Tony Jacobson
Posted

DADE CITY, Fla. — Get in the car! We're road-trippin' to Dade City!

This Friday, Good Morning Tampa Bay will takes its popular Community Show series to the Pasco County capital.

The live show will begin at 6am and will focus on all the people and places that make Dade City such a great place to work, play and live.

Reporter Sean Daly will be live at three locations over the course of the morning — and yes, food will be involved at 2 of them.

6amTreehouse Mercantile
7amDade City Brew House
9amThe Book Shack

For more delicious Daly Discoveries, follow Sean on Instagram @seandalytv.


.

