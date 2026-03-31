NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Families in Pasco County are getting a new opportunity to become homeowners at a time when rising housing costs have made that goal feel out of reach for many.

Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside is launching Sandhill Ridge, a 20 home affordable housing community in New Port Richey aimed at helping working families secure long-term, stable housing.

WATCH: Habitat program opens door to homeownership for Pasco families

Habitat program opens door to homeownership for Pasco families

Abby Kistler is among the first selected for the program and says the moment has been years in the making.

“I’d say this has been a journey of probably 10 years for me because I was getting stable in a job. I was working on my credit. I was building my savings and I was doing a good job of that.”

Kistler said those plans were derailed during the COVID-19 pandemic as housing costs surged.

“And all of my savings basically were wiped out just in renting.”

But now, thanks to Habitat for Humanity, she and her son are expected to move into one of the homes at Sandhill Ridge, located off Little Road, within the next year.

The Habitat program offers an alternative path to homeownership for families earning 30 to 80% of the area median income. Homes are sold with zero-interest mortgages, no down payment and no mortgage insurance. Monthly payments are designed to stay affordable, typically capped at about 30 percent of a household’s income.

“This gives us the opportunity to build a community for families who are looking to anchor here, and so we hope this is the start of being able to do some much larger projects into the future," said Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside CEO Mike Sutton.

Ahliayha Love, a nurse and mother, is also set to receive a home in the development. She said her children are looking forward to having more space and stability.

“It’s a big step of being a homeowner," Love said.

Habitat officials said the first homes are expected to be completed before the end of the year. The program requires applicants to complete homebuyer education courses and contribute 350 to 450 hours of sweat equity, helping build homes alongside volunteers.

Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside has served more than 1,000 homeowners since 1985 across Pinellas, west Pasco and Hernando counties.

Applications and additional information about eligibility are available here.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.