Hudson residents raise concerns over crime, nuisance property on Cadillac Avenue

HUDSON, Fla. — Residents in a Hudson neighborhood say they are growing increasingly frustrated with crime and a long-standing nuisance property that they describe as dangerous and neglected.

Robert Zukowski, who lives across the street from the home on Cadillac Avenue, said conditions have worsened over the past several years.

“It’s basically just a rat-infested junk yard,” Zukowski said.

Zukowski said he has documented activity at the home and posted videos on social media, including footage that appears to show people coming and going at all hours.

“Is that the drugs in your hand? I know it is,” he said in one video.

In another video shared with Tampa Bay 28, two men appear to be using what Zukowski described as a blow torch.

“it’s just a vicious cycle that’s been going on for four years,” he said.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said it has responded to 13 calls for service at the home since October. Most were related to serving warrants, and one involved an arrest on a vehicle theft charge.

Neighbors Pamela and her daughter Amanda, who live nearby, said they are concerned for their safety.

“I’m not safe,” Amanda said.

“There’s too many homeless. Too many drug dealings going on. I mean, we see it right in front of us,” Pamela said.

Concerns escalated Sunday night when residents reported hearing multiple explosions coming from the property.

Zukowski said his home security cameras captured the blasts, followed by a fire starting on the patio. The video also shows a deputy who was nearby checking on the situation.

“I was in my bedroom and I heard boom,” Amanda said.

Pasco Fire Rescue determined the fire was accidental and caused by an e-bike battery.

Zukowski said the incident left him shaken and frustrated, prompting a confrontation with the homeowner.

“Stop {expletive} doing all the drugs and blowing up in the neighborhood,” he said in the video.

Pasco County officials said they are taking action on the property, including ongoing code enforcement proceedings. A hearing is scheduled next month related to alleged violations.

“My hope is that they get help, first of all. That the county and the cops do something about the drug activity,” Zukowski said.

Residents say they remain concerned about the impact on their neighborhood.

“To live across the street from something like that, it’s horrible,” Pamela said. “You drive by. Nobody wants to live here.”



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors solve problems and celebrate those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors solve problems and celebrate those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.