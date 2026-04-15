NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Allie Allen loves books. Her husband loves books. Her son, a young man with autism, has loved books since he was born.

"Books are an escape from reality," she says. "I love the smell of a book, turning the pages. You're just all the way in when you're holding a book."

WATCH: Inchstone Books in New Port Richey opens April 25 as a cozy inclusive community hub

Inchstone Books in New Port Richey opens April 25 as a cozy community hub

So avid reader Allie wants her new store, Inchstone Books, to be a loving extension of her family, an inclusive community hub in New Port Richey.

The indie bookshop is set to open on Saturday, April 25 (6440 Massachusetts Ave, in the Aldi shopping center).

Sure, you can get the latest romance and fantasy bestsellers at Inchstone.

But Allie will also serve coffee, eventually beer, and wine, too. She will host book clubs and special speakers.

The store's name is a tribute to her son. Instead of measuring his life with autism through milestones, "we celebrate inchstones," she says.

The children's books section is sensory-friendly, with toys and games for all families. "Everyone deserves to have a safe space," says Allie.

For more on Inchstone Books, go here.

For more Sean Daly fun, follow him on Instagram at @seandalytv.



Share Your Story with Sean



Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

Contact Sean Daly First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.