Kids hit the ice in Trinity to learn hockey from Lightning alumni

- The Tampa Bay Lightning offered an event for children to learn to play hockey.
- The event was held at the Grove at Trinity and offered aspiring hockey players an opportunity to learn from alumni and Lightning staff members.
- Tampa Bay 28 photojournalist Sarah White was at the event and showed the fun these young hockey players had learning from skilled coaches.
Watch full report
Tampa Bay Lightning development camp
