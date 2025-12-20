Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kids hit the ice in Trinity to learn hockey from Lightning alumni

  • The Tampa Bay Lightning offered an event for children to learn to play hockey.
  • The event was held at the Grove at Trinity and offered aspiring hockey players an opportunity to learn from alumni and Lightning staff members.
  • Tampa Bay 28 photojournalist Sarah White was at the event and showed the fun these young hockey players had learning from skilled coaches.

