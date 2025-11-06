Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lightning set to host 2025 USA Hockey Long Drink Warrior Classic to support disabled veterans

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to host the 8th annual USA Hockey Long Drink Warrior Classic from Nov. 6-9.

33 USA Hockey-registered warrior teams composed of disabled U.S. military veterans will compete in a round-robin tournament with a championship round in each of the six skill divisions, the Lightning announced.

The event was postponed in Oct. 2024 due to Hurricane Milton.

The 2023 event featured 850 players from around the country along with 36 teams representing 15 different states, the Lightning said.

For more information, click here.

