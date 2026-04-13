Man dies in Pasco County after vehicle crashes, catches fire: FHP

PASCO CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a man died after his vehicle crashed and caught fire on Monday morning in Pasco County.
FHP said a Toyota RAV4, driven by an unidentified man, was traveling northbound on Blanton Road at around shortly before 5 a.m. on April 13.
South of Parrish Grove Road, FHP said the driver misjudged a curve, and the Toyota left the roadway before colliding with a fence and two trees.
The Toyota caught fire upon impact and the driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene.
Missing St. Petersburg boater found dead in channel south of Maximo Park: PCSO
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said Tony Le was boating with his family near channel marker 18 when he fell into the water. Witnesses attempted to locate him but were unsuccessful.