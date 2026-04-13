Man dies in Pasco County after vehicle crashes, catches fire: FHP

PASCO CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a man died after his vehicle crashed and caught fire on Monday morning in Pasco County.

FHP said a Toyota RAV4, driven by an unidentified man, was traveling northbound on Blanton Road at around shortly before 5 a.m. on April 13.

South of Parrish Grove Road, FHP said the driver misjudged a curve, and the Toyota left the roadway before colliding with a fence and two trees.

The Toyota caught fire upon impact and the driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene.