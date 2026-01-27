Man dies in three-vehicle crash on U.S. 19 in Pasco County: FHP

PASCO CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a man died after a three-vehicle crash in Pasco County on Monday afternoon.

FHP said a Kia Telluride, a GMC Sierra and a Chrysler PT Cruiser were all traveling northbound on U.S. 19 around 3:21 p.m. on Jan. 26.

The Kia was driven by a 69-year-old Weeki Wachee man, the GMC by a 44-year-old Hernando Beach man, and the Chrysler by a 69-year-old Hudson man, according to FHP.

When the Kia and the GMC stopped at a red light, FHP said the Chrysler failed to stop and collided with the Kia, propelling it into the GMC.

FHP said the Chrysler driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

The Kia driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, and the GMC driver suffered minor injuries, per the report.