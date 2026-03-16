Wesley Chapel residents call for more golf cart safety measures after crash sends family to hospital

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Residents in Wesley Chapel are raising concerns about golf cart safety on local roadways following a weekend crash that sent members of one family to the hospital.

Six of the seven members of the Guerrette family were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a golf cart crashed into a car Saturday on Elam Road in the Epperson community of Wesley Chapel, according to the organizers of a GoFundMe set up for the family.

Watch report from Annette Gutierrez

Wesley Chapel residents call for stronger golf cart safety after serious crash

The crash has prompted neighbors across the area to speak out, including residents of the nearby Watergrass community who said safety measures for golf carts are inadequate.

Penny Mead, a Watergrass resident of more than 8 years, sent an email to Tampa Bay 28 expressing her concerns. In it, she wrote:

"After reading your article about the golf cart accident on Elam Road this past Saturday, I have a suggestion for you. Come out to the Watergrass community any school day between 9:30 AM-10:15 AM or in the afternoon between 3:30-4:10. Watergrass may now be advertised as a golf cart community but we DO NOT have any golf cart lanes/paths or signage for golf carts. It is a complete mad house with all the parents from Watergrass and Epperson driving their kids to school at Watergrass Elementary. Unfortunately Saturdays accident wasn’t the first, just the worst and unfortunately things like this is going to continue if something isn’t done about it." Email from Penny Mead

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez first reported on this story over the weekend, and is now following through, and listening to Mead's concerns.

"I've been worried about for years because I've almost hit several of them with kids in it, with adults in it," Mead said.

WFTS

Mead said the Watergrass community lacks the infrastructure needed to safely accommodate golf carts.

"We do not have golf cart lanes, we don't have golf cart paths, all we have is a wide sidewalk that they say is for golf carts, but there is a sign in front of the neighborhood that says no motorized vehicles," Mead said.

While Watergrass does not have golf cart signage, the Epperson community does. Still, other neighbors said more needs to be done across Wesley Chapel.

Julian Bernard, also a Watergrass resident, said he has long viewed golf carts on local roads as a concern.

"I just felt like it was kind of a hazard, but people are super comfortable just driving the golf carts around. It's unfortunate to hear about this incident," Bernard said.

WFTS

Bernard said the rapid growth of the area makes addressing golf cart safety even more urgent.

"It's a lot of people now getting in the golf carts and riding around, so whatever they can do to make it as safe as possible is what needs to happen as far as all the communities," Bernard said.

Mead echoed the call for greater awareness from everyone on the road.

"Whether you're driving a vehicle, a golf cart or the little e-bikes, we all need to be more aware of our surroundings. I mean, I feel really bad for the family," Mead said.

As of Monday, the GoFundMe organizer, Kay Nass, whose sister Amy was involved in the crash, said Amy, her brother-in-law, and niece remain in the hospital recovering. The family is asking for prayers.



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Annette Gutierrez knows safety is important for every community. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for both crime and our roads. She takes pride in sharing stories from Sarasota and Manatee counties, so send Annette tips on how she can help.

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. Annette Gutierrez knows safety is important for every community. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for both crime and our roads. She takes pride in sharing stories from Sarasota and Manatee counties, so send Annette tips on how she can help.