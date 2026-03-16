Pasco County says housing recovery funds still available for hurricane-damaged homes

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County officials say money is still available for residents whose homes were damaged by recent hurricanes and they are encouraging eligible homeowners to apply for help.

The county’s Better Future Individual Housing Program provides financial assistance to repair, rebuild or replace homes damaged by Hurricane Idalia, Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

The program is run through Pasco County’s Office of Disaster Recovery and Resources and is funded with federal disaster recovery money intended to help communities rebuild after major storms.

County officials said homeowners who were displaced or meet certain income requirements are prioritized, but anyone whose home was damaged in the storms is encouraged to check their eligibility.

Residents can apply online here

To help residents begin or complete their applications, the county is hosting online webinars with case managers who can walk applicants through the process.

The English-language webinar is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, here

The Spanish-language webinar is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, at mypas.co/IHPSpanish.

Residents can also start an application here or call 727-228-4936 for assistance.

County officials said homeowners who may qualify should apply as soon as possible while funding remains available.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors solve problems and celebrate those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors solve problems and celebrate those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.