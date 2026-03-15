Seven family members, one neighbor hospitalized following Pasco County golf cart crash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Eight people were hospitalized with serious injuries after being ejected from a golf cart in a crash with another vehicle in Pasco County on Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Officials said a 43-year-old Wesley Chapel man was driving a golf cart east on Elam Road in a golf cart lane around 6:15 p.m with his wife, their five children and a 16-year-old neighbor.

West of Callow Ford Drive, the golf cart driver attempted to make a U-Turn and was struck by a 17-year-old girl, who was driving a Honda Accord behind the golf cart, according to a news release.

The golf cart overturned and all eight occupants were ejected. The Honda came to rest along the shoulder of the road, partially in a nearby pond, FHP said.

All eight occupants of the golf cart were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, according to FHP. The Pasco Sheriff's Office said some of the victims were airlifted by a Bayflite helicopter.

The driver of the Honda, along with her 17-year-old female passenger, were not injured in the crash.