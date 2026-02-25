Developer agrees to install American flag at Land O' Lakes clubhouse after push from veterans

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — The American flag will soon fly outside a clubhouse in a Land O' Lakes neighborhood after veterans objected to a developer’s initial refusal and brought their concerns to Tampa Bay 28.

Veterans living in Medley at Club Angeline, a 55+ community, had requested permission to install an American flag outside the neighborhood clubhouse. They said Lennar initially denied their request, even though the veterans offered to pay for the flag and pole.

A day after the story aired on Tampa Bay 28, Lennar notified residents by email that it would install and pay for a flagpole on the clubhouse property.

“The flag will fly as a proud reflection of the community we are building together, one rooted in service, respect, and a shared sense of belonging,” the message stated.

Marine veteran Ed Michaelson and homeowners association member Matthew Troncone said they were happy to learn their effort had been successful.

“I think this is a win-win for all of us. The American flag is a place where we all rally around. It doesn’t divide us,” Michaelson said.

The veterans said they hope the flag will be raised in time for Memorial Day so they can hold a dedication ceremony along with their annual golf cart parade.

“I want to say thank you to Erik for covering this story because that brought it to everyone's attention. I also want to say thank you to Lennar for actually realizing how important this is to people. And what that flag represents to people like Eddie, who’s a veteran from the Marines, and so many of them in the community,” Troncone said.

In its message, Lennar said it is hiring a contractor and securing the necessary permits and will notify residents when the flagpole installation is scheduled.



