Pasco school employee charged with possession of child sex abuse material: DOJ

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Department of Justice said a Pasco County school employee was charged with possession of child sex abuse material.

According to the DOJ, 51-year-old Joel Thomas Lust of New Port Richey, allegedly possessed child sex abuse material from March 2023 to May 2024. The material contained sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Lust faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

