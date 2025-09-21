Missing endangered 9-year-old found safe

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Update as of Sept. 20 10:42 p.m.: Ali has been found safe.

Original story:

Pasco County deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 9-year-old girl last seen Saturday night in New Port Richey.

Salma Ali, described as 5' tall, about 60 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen around 8 p.m. Sept. 20 in the Temple Avenue area, according to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

Deputies said she was wearing a pink and multi-colored one-piece swimsuit and no shoes.

Anyone with information about Ali’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or submit tips online here.