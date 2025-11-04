Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Port Richey man struck and killed in Pasco County crash: FHP

WFTS
Posted

PASCO CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Pasco County on Monday evening.

FHP said a 56-year-old Port Richey woman was driving eastbound in a Ford Escape on Embassy Boulevard at just after 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 3.

At the intersection of Barrington Lane, a 74-year-old Port Richey man was walking south across the roadway when he entered the path of and was struck by the Ford Escape, according to officials.

FHP said the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

