Downtown Zephyrhills sees new life as businesses fuel city’s growth

ZEPHRHILLS, Fla. — When Anthony Torres was looking for a place to open his pizza restaurant, he said he found the perfect spot on Main Street in Zephyrhills.

“I think I saw the potential and what it could be,” Torres said.

Epifana Feliciano said she always dreamed of owning a business in the heart of the city.

“Walking up and down Main Street, I said what an amazing experience it would be to own a small business,” she said.

Now Feliciano is just about to open her sewing shop on a corner of Main Street.

“Through the years, I’ve been seeing it come alive. Full of people. Daytime and nighttime. Everyone is so interested that I’ve talked to come in and experience all the things that we have,” she said.

These new businesses are part of a broader effort to bring an economic boost to Zephyrhills, a growing city in eastern Pasco County perhaps best known for its bottled spring water.

Antwan Gildon, director of Main Street Zephyrhills, said the goal is to balance historic preservation with future growth.

“We are preserving the history of things that have been here. We are also looking into the future. We are geared toward bringing businesses to the downtown area. Bring in foot traffic for our current businesses,” Gildon said.

Zephyrhills is now Pasco County’s largest city by population, and local leaders hope more businesses will establish roots there so residents can both live and work in the community.

Three new manufacturing companies have recently chosen Zephyrhills as home, including Bauducco Foods, which is bringing 600 jobs and a capital investment of more than $230 million.

“Having these new businesses being built in the city is going to give the employees of those businesses the opportunity to come to experience what’s here,” Gildon said.

According to the Pasco Economic Development Council, Pasco County is the nation’s third-fastest-growing county. Zephyrhills is a major part of that growth while still trying to hold on to its small-town charm.

“We still keep that hometown feel. And it’s important for everyone in this community to keep that feel, but yes, there are a lot of people here, and this is the best place for a business to be if you are looking to grow,” Gildon said.

Founded in the early 1900s, Zephyrhills has long been known for its aviation history and small-town character. Once a quiet retirement community, it is now experiencing a surge of residential and commercial development as more people move to Pasco County for affordable housing and a slower pace of life.

Meanwhile, Torres is cooking up another pizza, ready to make his mark on the revitalized downtown.

“I think Nostalgia Pizza Shop will be the cornerstone of Zephyrhills soon. The best pizza in town,” Torres said.