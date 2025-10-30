TRAFFIC: Fatal crash involving motorcycle and dump truck on I-75 SB in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY — A crash on I-75 involving a dump truck and a motorcycle has closed southbound lanes in Pasco County.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a motorcycle and dump truck collied on I-75 southbound near 279. The motorcycle rider was pronounced deceased.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a roadblock is reported on all lanes. Traffic cameras in the area show most southbound lanes blocked, and the northbound lanes are slow, but moving.

This is a developing story