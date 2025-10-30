Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

TRAFFIC: Fatal crash involving motorcycle and dump truck on I-75 SB in Pasco County

Fatal crash I-75
FDOT
Fatal crash I-75
Posted
and last updated

PASCO COUNTY — A crash on I-75 involving a dump truck and a motorcycle has closed southbound lanes in Pasco County.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a motorcycle and dump truck collied on I-75 southbound near 279. The motorcycle rider was pronounced deceased.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a roadblock is reported on all lanes. Traffic cameras in the area show most southbound lanes blocked, and the northbound lanes are slow, but moving.

This is a developing story

Tampa Bay locals stranded as Hurricane Melissa ravages Jamaica

Polk County woman on honeymoon and Tampa restaurant owner among those unable to evacuate as catastrophic hurricane makes landfall with 185 mph winds.

Locals stranded as Hurricane Melissa slams Jamaica

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.