TRAFFIC: Fatal crash involving motorcycle and dump truck on I-75 SB in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY — A crash on I-75 involving a dump truck and a motorcycle has closed southbound lanes in Pasco County.
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a motorcycle and dump truck collied on I-75 southbound near 279. The motorcycle rider was pronounced deceased.
The Florida Highway Patrol said a roadblock is reported on all lanes. Traffic cameras in the area show most southbound lanes blocked, and the northbound lanes are slow, but moving.
This is a developing story
