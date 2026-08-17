New Port Richey fatal stabbing suspect arrested at Lake City hotel: LCPD

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A man wanted for second-degree murder in Pasco County was arrested early Sunday morning at a Lake City hotel, according to the Lake City Police Department (LCPD).

Lake City police said the Pasco Sheriff’s Office (PSO) contacted them requesting assistance locating Ivan Aguilera Torres, who investigators believed was staying at a hotel in Lake City, according to a news release.

Officers located Torres at the Regal Inn on West U.S. Highway 90 and established a perimeter around the room. After several announcements from officers, Torres exited the room with his hands raised and surrendered without incident, police said.

Torres was taken into custody on the Pasco County warrant and transported to the Columbia County Detention Facility, per the release.

New Port Richey police said a verbal disturbance on Sunday between two people who knew each other turned physical. During the altercation, Torres, 44, allegedly stabbed the victim once in the chest with a large machete-style knife. The victim died from his injuries.

The homicide investigation is under the jurisdiction of the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

“Our officers worked quickly and methodically to locate a suspect wanted for a serious violent crime,” Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler said in a statement. “Their coordination with Pasco County and the cooperation of local hotel staff resulted in a safe arrest without injury to the public, the suspect or our officers.”