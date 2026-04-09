New Port Richey unveils redesigned Railroad Square with community celebration

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A 2024 drone video captured a stretch of Nebraska Avenue in downtown New Port Richey. Today, that same area has been transformed into a redesigned public space as the city completes the Railroad Square project.

“Amazing. It’s going to be great for the community,” said Karl Mallory, owner of The Kangaroo Country Bar & Venue.

City leaders say the project is aimed at creating a more walkable downtown and encouraging more people to visit local businesses. The redesigned space allows for expanded outdoor seating and more opportunities for live entertainment.

Several business owners along the corridor talked with Tampa Bay 28 's Pasco County reporter Erik Waxler, saying they are already seeing the benefits.

Tara Fielding, who owns Steamworks Pub, said the project played a role in her decision to open there.

“Oh, it’s amazing. Ever since our patio has been back out, the city did a beautiful job with the design of this. The shade sails are gorgeous. They match our logo perfectly, which I love,” Fielding said.

Brett Ciper, owner of Ordience One Brewery, said the area has changed significantly in recent years.

“When we grew up, our parents didn’t bring us downtown. Just look at all the changes. You’ve got Simms Park. You’ve got here. You’ve got parking garages now. It’s been fun to witness,” said Ciper.

Chris Huften, owner of Axe Hole NPR, said he believes the city’s growth will continue.

“I’ve always said this is going to be the new downtown Dunedin, downtown St. Pete, downtown Tampa. I said New Port Richey is growing up in this world. I grew up here and I love it where it was, and it’s just getting better and better every single day,” Huften said.

The reopening will be celebrated this weekend with a two day event called The Square Spectacular. The event is scheduled to feature live music, food vendors, local artisans and family friendly activities in and around Railroad Square and Cavalaire Square.

City officials say this marks the first phase of the project. Plans call for Railroad Square to eventually extend another block past Grand Boulevard, although no timeline has been set.

Officials say the broader goal is to continue building a downtown that attracts residents and visitors while supporting local businesses.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.