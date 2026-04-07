New Port Richey weighs expansion of license plate reader cameras amid privacy concerns

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — More surveillance cameras are expected to be added in New Port Richey, including devices that can detect speeding in school zones and others capable of reading license plates, raising questions among residents about data access and privacy.

Automated License Plate Recognition technology, commonly referred to as ALPR, is at the center of the discussion. The systems capture images of license plates and can be used by law enforcement to track vehicles.

New Port Richey Police Chief Robert Kochen said he supports bringing the technology to the city.

“I believe that this technology can definitely help us locate missing persons, locate abudcted children through Amber Alerts, help us solve serious crimes much quicker. It’s proven to do that.”

The cameras are part of a broader expansion of surveillance tools across the Tampa Bay region, including red light cameras and school zone speed enforcement systems.

The New Port Richey City Council has already approved the installation of speed detection cameras at four school zones. Officials say those systems will include license plate readers. The city also plans to integrate the technology with existing red light cameras along U.S. 19.

City officials have said any data collected would be deleted after 30 days, but some residents remain concerned about how the information could be used.

“It’s hard to imagine being a criminal and getting away with anything," said Douglas Olson. “I think there are a lot of good uses for it. But you can’t give it free rein because it’s not good for the surveillance state to know every single detail. There has to be a balance.”

“I think in the school zones it’s good, but other places I’m not so sure about it," said Donald Cadle.

Kochen said the department is working on a policy governing how the technology would be used, which will require city council approval before implementation.

“That’s the key. Having a best practice policy in place. Protecting people. putting guardrails up on how this technology is used. And then implement it to safeguard the community.”



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.