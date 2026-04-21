Officials warn wipes and grease are clogging sewer systems during drought

TRINITY, Fla. — Water officials in Pasco County are warning residents that flushing wipes and other items down the toilet is causing serious problems for sewer systems, especially during ongoing drought conditions.

At lift stations around the Tampa Bay area, crews say they routinely remove items that do not belong in the wastewater system.

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“Sheets and pillow cases, which is weird. Actually, I saw 2x4s, which is odd. Little sections of 2x4s,” said Chance Spano, a project manager with US Water.

Spano said workers also frequently find rubber gloves and rags, but the most common issue comes from baby wipes.

“This is multiple wipes. And this is exactly what goes into the pumps,” he said, holding a clump of wipes taken from a lift station in Trinity.

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Officials emphasize that even products labeled as flushable do not break down like toilet paper.

“Flushable wipes are not flushable. They don’t dissolve. They don’t disintegrate,” said Matt Rihs with the Florida Governmental Utility Authority.

Some residents said labeling can be misleading.

“I’ve flushed many things that say they are flushable. I’ve probably flushed the occasional Band-Aid or Q-tip,” said Lora Jordan.

Utility workers say clearing clogged systems requires significant amounts of water, which is a concern as the region faces drought conditions.

“Any additional water we have to use to clean takes away from the supply for the community,” Rihs said. “So, we are really wanting to encourage our customers not to use their toilets as a trash can.”

In addition to wipes, officials say cooking grease poured down drains can build up and create blockages in the system.

Reduced water flow during drought conditions makes it harder for wastewater systems to move materials, increasing the risk of clogs, backups and damage.

Officials warn that those issues can lead to costly repairs for homeowners and, in some cases, sewage backing up into homes or neighborhoods.

“I do not need a backup in my house or in my neighborhood. I will be very careful now that I know,” Jordan said.

Officials say the solution is simple: only flush toilet paper and human waste to help protect the system and conserve water.

For more information about FGUA’s Flush Smart Florida Campaign, click here.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.