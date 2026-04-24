Operation Stand Down connects veterans with critical services in Pasco County

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hundreds of veterans are receiving medical care, housing assistance, and other support services this week during Operation Stand Down, a two-day event aimed at helping those in need across Pasco County and the Tampa Bay area.

The annual event, hosted by One Community Now, brings together government agencies, nonprofits and volunteers to provide a wide range of services in one location for veterans, including those experiencing homelessness or recovering from addiction.

Archie Dewindt, an Army veteran, said the event helped him get back on his feet after a relapse.

“Every time I come to these things, I feel overwhelmed with the joy that there are people here helping us,” Dewindt said.

Operation Stand Down offers services including medical care, dental treatment with same-day dentures, clothing donations, haircuts and assistance with employment, housing, and legal needs.

Patty Templeton, director of Operation Stand Down, said the event addresses ongoing challenges facing veterans, including mental health struggles and substance abuse.

“We see the high numbers of veteran suicides, the addictions. All of that is taking place,” Templeton said. “So, fortunately, the government, the non-profit sector, everybody is seeing that we all want to do something about it.”

Rita Mack, a 66-year-old Air Force veteran, said she has experienced homelessness and health issues but found support and encouragement at the event.

“I’m 66, and I don’t know if I look that old, but I feel that old,” Mack said.

After receiving a new phone and clothing, she said the services make a meaningful difference.

“I think every vet is thankful that they have this because, whether you are housed or not, you can get things to help you in your daily life,” she said.

Dewindt said he now encourages others to seek help and even brought a friend to the event this year.

“Tell me you need help and I’ll take you to the right people,” he said.

Organizers say many of the same services offered during Operation Stand Down are available year-round at Veterans Support Centers in New Port Richey and Zephyrhills.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.