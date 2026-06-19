Outdoor workers battle dangerous heat as high temperatures grip Tampa Bay

ODESSA, Fla. — As oppressive heat continues across the Tampa Bay area, many people are finding ways to stay cool indoors. For those whose jobs require them to work outside, however, avoiding the heat is not an option.

"It's brutal out here," said Gavin Burga of Gulf Coast Sealcoat as he worked on a driveway in Odessa.

Burga and his coworkers have spent long days outdoors this week as temperatures climbed into the low and mid-90s across the region. Combined with high humidity, heat index values have frequently exceeded 105 degrees and, at times, approached 110 degrees.

"Even the mailman who came by today said, 'Good luck in the heat, man,'" Burga said.

The National Weather Service has issued multiple heat advisories for parts of the Tampa Bay area in recent days, warning that prolonged exposure to the heat could lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Forecasters say the danger is greatest during the afternoon hours, when humidity makes temperatures feel significantly hotter than the actual air temperature. High temperatures in the Tampa Bay area have generally ranged from the lower 90s near the coast to the mid-90s inland, with little relief from overnight lows that remain in the upper 70s and low 80s.

For outdoor workers, hydration is essential.

Cody Sawyer of Cowboy Cuts keeps a cooler stocked with drinks for his landscaping crew.

"We keep everything in here. We buy them Gatorade. We get them water. If they need it, we go to the gas station to get something, we will get it," Sawyer said.

Alain Allard, owner of Al's Dynamic Auto Spa, said years of detailing vehicles in Florida's heat have taught him how to manage the conditions.

"The best thing I try and do is stay hydrated. Get my electrolytes in," Allard said. "But I'm out here all the time, so I'm starting to get used to it. Best I can do is stay hydrated. I take a little break in my truck every once in a while, just to cool off. And I get right back to it."

Health experts recommend drinking plenty of water, taking frequent breaks in air-conditioned or shaded areas, and wearing lightweight clothing. They also advise scheduling strenuous outdoor activities during the early morning or evening whenever possible.

Burga relies on a wide-brimmed sun hat, electrolyte drinks and a large water jug to get through the workday.

"I got a pretty nice sun hat. It covers my neck and my face," he said. "Electrolytes. I got a big ole jug of water just to stay hydrated."

Despite the challenging conditions, many workers say they simply have to push through.

"As long as you keep moving and you don't really think about it, it's a lot easier," Sawyer said.

Forecasters expect the heat to persist through the weekend, with afternoon heat index values continuing to top 105 degrees across much of the Tampa Bay area.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.