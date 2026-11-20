TRINITY, Fla. — For families struggling to keep up with the cost of groceries and other household expenses, the holidays can bring additional financial pressure. Metropolitan Ministries is hoping to ease some of that burden with its annual Holiday Tent, now open in West Pasco County.

The West Pasco Holiday Tent is located at Grace Family Church in Trinity, at 1540 Little Road. The program provides qualifying families with holiday food assistance, including a frozen turkey or ham and fresh produce. Families can also receive gifts for children ages 17 and younger during the December distribution.

WATCH: Metropolitan Ministries Holiday Tent opens in West Pasco County to help families in need

West Pasco Holiday Tent

Metropolitan Ministries expects to serve approximately 30,000 families across the Tampa Bay area this holiday season. The organization operates four main Holiday Tents, including locations in West Pasco, East Pasco, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

The West Pasco location provides an in-person shopping experience, allowing families to select food for their holiday meals.

Community support is essential to making the program possible. Metropolitan Ministries is seeking donations of frozen turkeys and hams, canned vegetables, stuffing, boxed potatoes, cranberry sauce, cereal and other nonperishable food items. Toys, gifts and gift cards for children and teenagers are also needed.

Residents can also help by volunteering, organizing food and toy drives or making financial contributions.

Those seeking holiday assistance can find eligibility requirements and registration information through the Holiday Central section of the Metropolitan Ministries website. Thanksgiving and Christmas assistance require separate registrations, and families should check the website for current availability and application details.

To learn more about receiving assistance, visit metromin.org/need-help.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.