ST. LEO, Fla. — After more than a decade of anticipation, one of the most talked-about video games in history is finally here.

Grand Theft Auto VI launched Thursday, marking the first major new installment in Rockstar Games' blockbuster franchise since Grand Theft Auto V debuted in 2013. The release has generated enormous anticipation, with millions of views for its trailers and industry estimates putting potential pre-order revenue in the billions of dollars.

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For members of the esports team at Saint Leo University, the excitement surrounding the release is hard to miss.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like it,” student Christian Cruz said.

The wait has been especially long for younger gamers who grew up playing the previous installment.

“Heavily for us Gen-Z and late Millennials individuals, we’ve been waiting for this game for a long time. Since we were in elementary school,” student Breylan Laguerre said.

While Grand Theft Auto VI isn't one of the games Saint Leo students compete in through the university's esports program, gaming has become much more than a hobby for many students.

Colleges and universities across the country have established competitive esports programs, with organized teams, leagues and scholarships. Students compete in much the same way as traditional college athletes, developing teamwork, communication and strategic skills.

Austin Reece, the Saint Leo esports team's adviser, said those skills are an important part of competitive gaming.

“We have to strategize. We have to game plan. We have to create plays. We have to see how does the team fit,” Reece said.

Grand Theft Auto VI takes players back to Vice City, a fictional version of Miami, in the state of Leonida, a fictional setting inspired by Florida. The game's expansive open world includes environments resembling the Everglades and other parts of the state.

Although Tampa isn't featured, gamers have pointed out a bridge that bears a resemblance to the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

There's also a local connection to the game's soundtrack. The Bellamy Brothers, who are from Pasco County, are featured with their 1976 hit, “Let Your Love Flow.”

The franchise's popularity has also brought controversy over the years, particularly because of its depictions of violence, crime and mature subject matter.

“I think it’s important for parents to be mindful of what content your child is consuming,” Reece said.

Despite the controversy, the anticipation surrounding the latest release has made it a major cultural event for gamers and longtime fans of the franchise.

“It’s definitely going to be one of those pop culture moments you don’t want to miss no matter who you are,” Cruz said.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.