Pasco County deputy arrested for raping girl after she was released from juvenile detention: PSO

A Pasco County Sheriff's deputy was arrested for reportedly raping a minor after she was released from the juvenile detention center where he worked.
According to police statements, Thomas Wayne Black formed a relationship with the victim while she was detained at the Pasco County Juvenile Detention Center from Aug. 24, 2026, to Sept. 14, 2026.
On Sept. 14, the victim was released, and she contacted Black to pick her up from a restaurant in St. Pete. Officials said Black was aware the victim was a runaway at the time and that she had removed her court-issued ankle monitor.
Black then drove the victim from St. Pete to his home in Wesley Chapel. While at his home, authorities said he engaged in oral and vaginal sexual acts with the victim.
Following the incident, Black showed up five hours late to work the next day. When questioned about the incident, Black never denied the allegations but avoided discussing it.
Black was charged with two counts of sexual battery/rape of a victim between ages of 12 and 17, and one count of interference with custody. He is held at Pasco County Jail without bond.
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