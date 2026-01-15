Pasco County Fire Rescue uses pre-hospital blood transfusion program to save lives

LAND O' LAKES, Fla — Pasco County Fire Rescue is getting involved in a pre-hospital blood transfusion program that allows paramedics to administer life-saving blood transfusions directly at emergency scenes, potentially doubling patients' chances of survival.

The program, which officially began in late December, represents a significant advancement in emergency medical care. Normally, trauma patients experiencing severe blood loss had to wait until they reached a hospital to receive transfusions.

"Being able to provide this type of intervention right away greatly reduces the percentage of mortality," said Division EMS Chief Gregory Pollock. "And not only mortality, because we always think about life-saving. This also prevents people from having life-altering injuries."

The urgency of blood loss in trauma situations cannot be overstated. According to Pollock, timing is critical in these emergencies.

"For every minute you lose blood and don't get it replaced, there's an 11% increase in your chances of death," Pollock said. "So being on scene and providing this intervention right away greatly reduces that potential."

Currently, four EMS supervisors across Pasco County are equipped with blood supplies and the necessary equipment to perform field transfusions. The department hopes to expand the program by adding more supervisors in the future.

Since the program's launch in late December, the department has already used the blood transfusion capability four times. Pollock expects the program could be utilized more than 100 times this year, potentially saving dozens of lives.

The department is currently working with Tampa General Hospital to maintain a steady supply of O-positive blood, which can be safely administered to approximately two-thirds of the U.S. population. While the program doesn't yet accept direct blood donations from the public, officials are exploring options for future blood drives.

Plans for the future include establishing local blood drives to build a comprehensive supply of all blood types and expanding the program's reach and effectiveness.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



