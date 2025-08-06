Pasco County housing inspector arrested, accused of sexual battery, more victims possible: Police

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A Pasco County HUD housing inspector was arrested and accused of sexual battery, and police said there might be more victims.

New Port Richey Police Department (NPRPD) said the alleged sexual battery happened at an apartment complex on U.S. Highway 19.

Police said, through investigation, they found Joseph Gioielli had conducted a HUD inspection at the victim's apartment.

After the inspection, Gioielli is accused of leaving the apartment but then returning to the residence shortly after. NPRPD said, from the investigation, they believe he then engaged in sexual acts with the victim.

Gioielli was charged with Official Misconduct by a Public Servant.

Officials said Pasco HUD housing staff have cooperated with the investigation.

NPRPD said they suspect there may be more victims and are urging anyone who believes Gioielli may have victimized them to contact NPRPD at 727-841-4550.

ABC Action News is using a mugshot of Gioelli due to his alleged use of his official position and the possibility that there are other victims.