Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco launches state Senate bid in District 21

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco is running for the Florida Senate's District 21 seat, covering parts of Pinellas and Pasco counties.

Nocco announced his campaign following State Senator Ed Hooper’s resignation after nearly a decade in the Legislature. District 21 includes areas in both counties, and the seat is now open for the 2026 election cycle.

“As sheriff for the last 15 years, I have worked to keep our community safe and build strong partnerships across every part of our region," Nocco said.

"I’ve witnessed firsthand just how impactful decisions made in Tallahassee can be for the safety, security and prosperity of our state. As a conservative Republican, I’m ready to fight for family-focused, Florida-first ideas that help create and support new businesses, protect the natural resources that drive our economy, and strengthen our place as the most law enforcement-friendly state in the Union."

Sheriff Nocco added Florida’s success has come from decades of conservative leadership and a commitment to freedom and the Constitution. And he plans to apply his "boots on the ground" experience to advocate for Pasco and North Pinellas residents at Florida's Capitol.