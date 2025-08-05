Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Officials say 2 endangered teens from Wesley Chapel found safe

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Officials said two teenagers who went missing in Wesley Chapel yesterday were found safe.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said William Drake and Alexander Thompson went missing from the Lawrence Avenue area around 5:38 p.m. on Monday and were considered endangered.

They have since been found safe.

There are no other details available about their disappearance at this time.

