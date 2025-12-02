Pasco County woman died, driver arrested after he allegedly drove drunk and crashed into tree: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a man was arrested after allegedly driving drunk, hitting a tree, and leaving the crash with a seriously injured woman.

FHP said a Robert Freeman, 37, was driving southbound Bay Pines Drive on Dec. 1 around 8:30 p.m. near Lindenhurst Drive when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree.

A 38-year-old woman was the passenger in the vehicle and suffered serious injuries, FHP said.

The driver then left the area with the injured woman and returned home to 28704 Walker Drive. FHP said the injured woman and the man were found at the house and the woman was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

Freeman was not injured, but was allegedly drunk. FHP said a breath sample was taken and his BAC was .269.

Freeman was taken to the Pasco County Jail and charged with DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.