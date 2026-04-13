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Pasco deputies search for missing 10-year-old in Holiday

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Pasco County Sheriff's Office
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Posted

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are searching for 10-year-old Riley Smyth, who was last seen Sunday evening in the Lullaby Drive area of Holiday.

The sheriff’s office said Smyth is 4-foot-8, around 80 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, khaki shorts, and black sneakers, and may be riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information on Smyth’s location is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s non-emergency line at 727-847-8102.

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