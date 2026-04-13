Pasco deputies search for missing 10-year-old in Holiday

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are searching for 10-year-old Riley Smyth, who was last seen Sunday evening in the Lullaby Drive area of Holiday.
The sheriff’s office said Smyth is 4-foot-8, around 80 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, khaki shorts, and black sneakers, and may be riding a bicycle.
Anyone with information on Smyth’s location is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s non-emergency line at 727-847-8102.
Multiple Hillsborough County schools are closing down in 2027
Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams has the latest on how Hillsborough County Public Schools is planning major student reassignments and school closures for the 2027-28 school year.
Multiple Hillsborough County schools are closing down in 2027; parents aren't on board