Pasco deputies searching for two missing endangered teens in Holiday: PSO

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco Sheriff’s Office (PSO) deputies are searching for two missing endangered juveniles last seen early Saturday morning in the Holiday area, according to a news release.

14-year-old Krystah Rodgers is described as 5-foot-5, about 113 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

16-year-old Kyrah Rodgers is 5-foot-4, about 93 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Her last known clothing is also unknown.

Deputies said the teens were last seen around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday in the Calusa Trail area of Holiday. They may be traveling in a red Dodge truck with Florida tag EB73SQ.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or submit an online tip at PascoSheriff.com/tips.