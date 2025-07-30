Pasco deputies say endangered 12-year-old was found safe

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Deputies said a 12-year-old Port Richey child who disappeared from Pasco County early Wednesday morning was found safe.
The Pasco Sheriff's Office said Da'ja Gulley disappeared from the Alnwick Circle area of Port Richey around 6:50 a.m.
Gulley was found safe around 10 a.m.
There are no other details available at this time.
