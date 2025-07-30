Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Pasco deputies say endangered 12-year-old was found safe

Police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted
and last updated

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Deputies said a 12-year-old Port Richey child who disappeared from Pasco County early Wednesday morning was found safe.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said Da'ja Gulley disappeared from the Alnwick Circle area of Port Richey around 6:50 a.m.

Gulley was found safe around 10 a.m.

There are no other details available at this time.

There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.

Local woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.