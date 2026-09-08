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Pasco County expands hurricane recovery help as Zephyrhills woman gets new home

More homeowners may qualify for assistance through the Better Future program after the county raised income eligibility
Dawn Buley says Hurricane Milton left her mobile home in Zephyrhills with damage to the roof. And while it didn’t look that bad, she was worried it might not hold up much longer.
Pasco County expands hurricane recovery help as Zephyrhills woman gets new home
Pasco County's Better Future Program
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ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFTS) — When Hurricane Milton damaged Dawn Buley’s mobile home in Zephyrhills, she worried the damage could become much worse the next time a storm came through.

The roof damage didn’t initially appear severe, but Buley says she knew it needed to be fixed.

“I was afraid another wind storm would take it all off, and when you live in a park like this, you have to have things fixed.”

WATCH: Pasco County expands hurricane recovery help as Zephyrhills woman gets new home

Pasco County expands hurricane recovery help as Zephyrhills woman gets new home

Buley says her insurance would not cover a new roof, so she applied for help through Pasco County’s Better Future Individual Housing Program.

What happened next came as a surprise.

Buley was approved for a brand-new manufactured home.

“I was shocked. I really was. I was shocked. My daughter-in-law and other people called around to make sure this wasn’t a scam because you just never know.”

The Better Future program launched in December using federal disaster recovery funding to help eligible homeowners repair, rebuild or replace homes damaged by Hurricanes Idalia, Helene and Milton.

Tampa Bay 28 was there just before Christmas when the first check from the program was presented to a family in New Port Richey.

Since then, Pasco County officials say they have approved 459 applications and delivered nearly $6 million through the Individual Housing Program.

Buley says one of her neighbors was also approved for a new home.

Now, more homeowners may qualify.

Pasco County has increased the program’s income eligibility to 120% of the area median income.

That means a one-person household earning up to $96,360, or a four-person household earning up to $137,640, may qualify for assistance.

The program can help eligible homeowners with repairs, rebuilding or replacing homes damaged by the three hurricanes.

Buley, who is also recovering from heart surgery, is still moving into her new home.

She says the process took time, but she considers herself fortunate.

“It took a while. You have to have patience with this program because it does take a while.”

For more information, click here.


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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.
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