Pickup truck crashes into lake near Lake Lisa Park, driver found dead: PCSO

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PSO) said a man was found dead in a vehicle submerged in a lake in Port Richey on Monday.
A Ford F150 pickup truck driven by a 64-year-old New Port Richey man was traveling westbound on San Miguel Drive around 1:30 p.m.
Officials say the driver, at the intersection of Regency Drive Park, lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason and continued through Lake Lisa Park.
The truck struck a fence and a tree before entering a lake.
Upon arrival, PCSO found the vehicle submerged, and the driver dead.
Family mourns Brandon High School student killed by train
Jewell McMillan, Jamar's mother, tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez she didn't realize Wednesday night would be the last time she'd see her son alive