Pickup truck crashes into lake near Lake Lisa Park, driver found dead: PCSO

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PSO) said a man was found dead in a vehicle submerged in a lake in Port Richey on Monday.

A Ford F150 pickup truck driven by a 64-year-old New Port Richey man was traveling westbound on San Miguel Drive around 1:30 p.m.

Officials say the driver, at the intersection of Regency Drive Park, lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason and continued through Lake Lisa Park.

The truck struck a fence and a tree before entering a lake.

Upon arrival, PCSO found the vehicle submerged, and the driver dead.

