Zephyrhills man killed after car crushed under semi-truck in Davenport: PCSO

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A Zephyrhills man was killed early Saturday morning after his car was crushed by a semi-truck in Davenport.

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) say the crash happened a little before 6 a.m. on Jan. 31 at the intersection of Deen Still Road and Wheeler Road. Investigators say a Freightliner semi-truck driven by a 21-year-old Georgia man had just pulled out of a sand mine entrance and was stretched across the roadway while attempting to turn westbound.

A 2018 Nissan Sentra traveling eastbound on Deen Still Road struck the side of the trailer and went completely underneath it, crushing the top half of the car and killing the 61-year-old driver, deputies say. No one else was in the car.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours during PCSO's investigation.