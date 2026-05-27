NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla — New Port Richey just got a whole lot funkier.

Offbeat boutique the Funk — a longtime community hub in Tarpon Springs — has a big, bright new home in NPR's Universal Plaza.

WATCH: The Funk in New Port Richey is one-stop shopping for local art, jewelry, even a tattoo

The Funk in New Port Richey is one-stop shopping for local art, jewelry, even a tattoo

This one-stop shop for local art, local jewelry and clothing — and maybe a tattoo and tarot card reading while you're there — is all about homegrown talent.

Contortionists, holistic and herbal apothecaries, you name it.

"No matter where we are, we're always going to be the Funk," say owners Val Vicens and Michael Pentrack. "Whether it's in Tarpon Springs or New Port Richey, we're always all about community."

The Funk will host a "welcome" party this Saturday at 6 p.m. called "Freak Show," which will feature 30-plus local vendors, entertainers and more.

The event is free and open to all.

The Funk will eventually be part of a three-pronged shopping experience (connected to two other stores), enlivening Universal Plaza once again as a local destination.

One of the biggest new draws at the Funk is a retail spot for rising art star Philmy Portraits, a rare talent whose childlike yet deceptively emotional work is now selling worldwide.

Phil, who lives in Spring Hill and enjoys a touch of mystery about his persona, says the work — though bright and appealing to all ages — is inspired by personal loss.

"I lost my mom at 7 years old, and I feel like I'm still there," the artist says. "That's why my art is almost childlike, because I try to interpret my mom through my art."

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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.