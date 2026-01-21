NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Every morning, Tanner Johnson kisses his wife and kids goodbye and heads to work at his New Port Richey farm.

His commute? However long it takes him to get to his front yard.

"I'm earning my keep right outside my door," says the 31-year-old owner of the most unique urban farm in Tampa Bay.

Theo's Harvest is a front-yard urban farm feeding the New Port Richey community

He adds: "There's no abstraction. We earn our living by growing and pulling food from the earth."

This utterly otherworldly farm is called Theo's Harvest, named after his great-grandfather, who was also a farmer.

Theo's Harvest feeds the community: at markets, at area restaurants, and even through a subscription service. (For a schedule and more, go here.)

Tanner bought the property from a local legend in NPR: Jim Kovaleski, who called his smaller operation the Freedom Farm, founded in 2007.

Urban farming is hot and trendy in Tampa Bay these days, but that's certainly not why Tanner tends his 15,000-square-feet of crops with some 30 different kinds of fruits and vegetables.

"It's just a beautiful way to live," he says.

For more on Theo's Harvest, go here.

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28's "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks.

