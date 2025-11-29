Tractor-trailer overturns at US-19 and State Road 52 in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a crash in Pasco County after a tractor-trailer overturned at the intersection of US-19 and State Road 52.

Troopers said the 36-year-old Tampa man driving the vehicle was traveling westbound on State Road 52 in the outside left turn lane east of US-19 on Friday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol

The driver failed to negotiate a left turn onto US-19, causing the vehicle to overturn and come to rest in the outside right turn lane of southbound US-19.

Authorities said the driver was not injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.