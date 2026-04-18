Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Two dead, several injured in two-car crash in Pasco County: FHP

Covering_Pasco.png
WFTS
Covering_Pasco.png
Posted

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are dead and five others are injured after a two-car crash in Pasco County on Saturday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Around 4:37 a.m., a 30-year-old Dade City man was driving a Nissan Altima northbound on Eiland Boulevard, while a 43-year-old Zephyrhills man was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe southbound, according to a release.

South of Handcart Road, the Nissan driver entered the southbound lane and collided nearly head-on with the Hyundai. Both vehicles rotated to a stop in the roadway.

One passenger in each vehicle died from their injuries as a result of the crash—a 4-year-old boy riding in the Nissan and a 40-year-old Zephyrhills woman riding in the Hyundai.

The other five occupants of both vehicles suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

Wiregrass Elementary staff report injuries, Pasco County Schools investigates

Pasco County Schools is investigating Wiregrass Elementary after teachers and staff reported on-the-job injuries and a lack of administrative support.

'A lot of anxiety': Wiregrass Elementary staff report injuries, Pasco County superintendent investigates

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.