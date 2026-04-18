Two dead, several injured in two-car crash in Pasco County: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are dead and five others are injured after a two-car crash in Pasco County on Saturday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Around 4:37 a.m., a 30-year-old Dade City man was driving a Nissan Altima northbound on Eiland Boulevard, while a 43-year-old Zephyrhills man was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe southbound, according to a release.

South of Handcart Road, the Nissan driver entered the southbound lane and collided nearly head-on with the Hyundai. Both vehicles rotated to a stop in the roadway.

One passenger in each vehicle died from their injuries as a result of the crash—a 4-year-old boy riding in the Nissan and a 40-year-old Zephyrhills woman riding in the Hyundai.

The other five occupants of both vehicles suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals.