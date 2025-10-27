Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
US 98 in Pasco County closed due to fatal crash: FDOT

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — FDOT said US 98 in Pasco County is closed due to a fatal crash on Monday morning.

The portion of US 98 in the Hillsborough Bridge area is closed with traffic being detoured off northbound at CR 54 and southbound traffic being detoured off at Old Lakeland Highway.

Officials said US 98 will remain closed most of the morning. Drivers should consider alternate routes.

