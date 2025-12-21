Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wesley Chapel motorcyclist dies after crash on SR-56 in Pasco County

Pasco County Sheriff's Office cruiser
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 53-year-old Wesley Chapel man died after his motorcycle crashed with an SUV in Pasco County Saturday afternoon.

FHP said around 4:14 p.m., the man was riding a Harley Davidson westbound on State Road 56 when an 80-year-old San Antonio man driving a Nissan Rogue eastbound attempted a U-turn at Lajuana Boulevard. Troopers said the SUV entered the motorcycle’s path, and the two vehicles collided.

The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Troopers said the SUV’s driver had minor injuries, while a 91-year-old San Antonio woman, who was a passenger, suffered serious injuries and was also hospitalized.

This is an ongoing investigation.

