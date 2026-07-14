1 dead, 1 on life support after deadly Seminole crash: Pinellas deputies

SEMINOLE, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said they are investigating a fatal crash that left one dead and one on life support in Seminole on Monday night.

Deputies said a Genesis GV80, driven by an 18-year-old St. Petersburg woman, was traveling southbound in the center lane on Seminole Boulevard at around 6:02 p.m. on July 13.

As the Genesis was approaching 50th Avenue North, deputies said a Chrysler PT Cruiser, driven by an 85-year-old St. Petersburg man, was in the north turn lane on Seminole Boulevard to turn west onto 50th Avenue.

According to deputies, the PT Cruiser driver failed to yield and turned in front of the Genesis, resulting in a collision with heavy damage to the passenger side of the PT Cruiser, where a 20-year-old St. Petersburg man was riding in the front passenger seat.

PCSO said the PT Cruiser driver was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Deputies said the PT Cruiser passenger was also transported to the hospital, and he remains on life support.

The Genesis driver was uninjured, according to deputies.

PCSO said impairment and speed do not appear to be factors in this case.

The investigation is ongoing