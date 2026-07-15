Vandals cause $96K in damage at downtown St. Petersburg tower

ST. PETE, Fla. — Two men tore out landscaping lights and shattered windows at a downtown St. Petersburg residential tower, causing nearly $100,000 in damage, police said.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the vandalism happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Residences at 400 Central Avenue.

St. Petersburg Police Department

Investigators said the two men destroyed 14 landscaping lights and broke three large windows at the property.

St. Petersburg Police Department

Police estimated the total damage at about $96,000.

St. Petersburg Police Department

Surveillance video and screenshots released by investigators show the suspects at the scene during the incident.

St. Petersburg Police Department

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the men or has information about the case to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

St. Petersburg Police Department