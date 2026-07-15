Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Vandals cause $96K in damage at downtown St. Petersburg tower

Vandals.png
St. Petersburg Police Department
Vandals.png
Vandals cause $96K in damage at downtown St. Petersburg tower3.jpg
Vandals cause $96K in damage at downtown St. Petersburg tower2.png
Posted

ST. PETE, Fla. — Two men tore out landscaping lights and shattered windows at a downtown St. Petersburg residential tower, causing nearly $100,000 in damage, police said.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the vandalism happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Residences at 400 Central Avenue.

Vandals cause $96K in damage at downtown St. Petersburg tower7.jpg

Investigators said the two men destroyed 14 landscaping lights and broke three large windows at the property.

Vandals cause $96K in damage at downtown St. Petersburg tower1.png

Police estimated the total damage at about $96,000.

Vandals cause $96K in damage at downtown St. Petersburg tower4.jpg

Surveillance video and screenshots released by investigators show the suspects at the scene during the incident.

Vandals cause $96K in damage at downtown St. Petersburg tower5.jpg

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the men or has information about the case to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

Vandals cause $96K in damage at downtown St. Petersburg tower6.jpg

Father searches for answers after son's death inside Dick's House of Sports

On Friday, 15-year-old Jaden Law was found dead inside a fitting room at the Dick's House of Sports at Brandon Exchange following gunshots.

Father searches for answers after son's death inside Dick's House of Sports

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.